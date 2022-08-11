CHENEY, Wash. - Level 1 (get set) evacuations are in place for the 44 acre Martin Fire burning around Bonnie Lake 13 miles south of Cheney.
Evacuations in place:
- Western boundary, all homes along Long Road from Rock Lake to the southern border across the Blackman Road
- Eastern border running along Texas Ferry to the northern boundary of Cheney Plaza
Air and ground support is working to keep the fire at its current acreage.
According to an 8 p.m. update, crews are mopping up. The Department of Natural Resources will have two engines on scene over night and a strike team on Friday.