Martin Fire Update 8 p.m. Aug. 11
Spokane County Fire District #3

CHENEY, Wash. - Level 1 (get set) evacuations are in place for the 44 acre Martin Fire burning around Bonnie Lake 13 miles south of Cheney.

Evacuations in place:

  • Western boundary, all homes along Long Road from Rock Lake to the southern border across the Blackman Road
  • Eastern border running along Texas Ferry to the northern boundary of Cheney Plaza

Air and ground support is working to keep the fire at its current acreage. 

According to an 8 p.m. update, crews are mopping up. The Department of Natural Resources will have two engines on scene over night and a strike team on Friday.

