OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. -- The Muckamuck Fire fire is prompting Level 1 evacuation orders (meaning have a plan to leave if necessary) in the area of Pelican Pass and Muckamuck Mountain, northwest of Conconully.
The fire is very active and moving east at this time.
People should be aware of their surroundings and be cautious of fire equipment and personnel in the area.
Residents report seeing heavy smoke and falling ash. Emergency management is advising anyone with health conditions to evacuate now.