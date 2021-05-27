...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Spokane, Quincy, Mansfield,
Waterville, Cheney, Wilbur, Othello, Moses Lake, Ephrata,
Davenport, Ritzville, and Odessa.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility from blowing dust expected. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty
winds will blow around unsecured objects
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
&&