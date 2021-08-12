Level 3 evacuations back in place for 6,000 acre Bedrock Fire

NEZ PERCE COUNTY- Level 3 evacuations are back in place for the town of Lenore, Idaho, due to the Bedrock Fire which is burning in the area. 

The fire started Wednesday and has grown to 6,000 acres in size. Right now, it's )% contained.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Nez Perce County officials lowered evacuations in the area from Level 3 down to Level 2. However, due to the fire sparking back up, evacuations have again been increased to Level 3 for River Road from Bedrock Road to Lenore Grade.

Tags