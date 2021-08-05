Weather Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima Kalispel Indian Community Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency The Air Quality Alert hs been extended through 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, for most of Washington east of the Cascade crest because of degraded air quality. A cold front expected tonight will help improve air quality. Wildfire smoke may produce health impacts due to Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.

...BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY... Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms with lightning and little precipitation. * Outflow Winds: Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph possible. * Impacts: Hot and dry conditions preceding the thunderstorms will result in elevated fire conditions. The addition of scattered thunderstorms with lightning and very little precipitation may lead to increased fire starts and fire spreads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&