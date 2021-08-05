An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies:
Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane
Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima
Kalispel Indian Community
Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency
The Air Quality Alert hs been extended through 8 a.m. Friday, Aug.
6, for most of Washington east of the Cascade crest because of
degraded air quality. A cold front expected tonight will help
improve air quality.
Wildfire smoke may produce health impacts due to Fine Particulate
Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that are
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
Burning restrictions are in effect.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience
health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and
limit time spent outdoors.
Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued
an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted
outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit
www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.
...BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation
could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow
winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the
Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In
addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative
humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA
Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN PALOUSE AND
SPOKANE AREA...
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East
Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674).
* Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms with lightning and
little precipitation.
* Outflow Winds: Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph
possible.
* Impacts: Hot and dry conditions preceding the thunderstorms
will result in elevated fire conditions. The addition of
scattered thunderstorms with lightning and very little
precipitation may lead to increased fire starts and fire
spreads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&