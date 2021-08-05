Spur Mountain Fire

Taken from the Bonaparte Lake Resort 

WAUCONDA, Wash. - Level 3 evacuations are in place for residents west of Bonaparte Lake Rd, from Squattersville Rd north, including Lost Lake area, according to an emergency message from Okanogan County Emergency Management.

Evacuations are due to the 50-acre Spur Mountain Fire burning in the area.

This is a developing story.

