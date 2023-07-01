MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — 20 homes are under a level 3 evacuation due to an 12-acre brush fire near Clear Lake Pines west of Clear Lake.
According to firefighters on-scene, crews responded to reports of the fire around 6:50 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was quickly spreading northeast threatening multiple homes.
Hot temperatures and winds made containing this fire difficult. Right now, the fire is an estimated 12 acres and is contained.
Multiple fire agencies from across the county including the Washington Department of Natural Resources responded to this fire. The cause remains under investigation.
Last Updated: July 1 at 9:10 p.m.
Level 3 evacuations are in place for a quarter mile of the west side of Clear Lake in the Medical Lake area.
Residents living west of Clear Lake and north of the southern end of Walker Lane must leave now due to life-threatening conditions in the area.
Please stay clear of the location, emergency crews are on scene.
One Air Attack Platform, Two single air tankers, one helicopter, and two large air tankers are responding to the scene.
Last updated July 1 at 8 p.m.
Multiple structures are being threatened by a rapidly-growing wildfire in Medical Lake.
Air units have been requested and are en route.
The fire is a couple of acres in size right now.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.