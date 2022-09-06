Fire Mode

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said a new fast-moving wildfire is causing Level 3 evacuations.

People living in homes near 1750 Orin Rice Road and Day Road need to leave immediately.

Level 3 evacuations in place for fast-moving wildfire in Stevens County (4:45 p.m.)

