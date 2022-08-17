SPOKANE, Wash. - Southbound SR-195 is closed down north of E. Excelsior Road as fire crews battle a large wildfire burning 20-30 acre of grass and trees along the highway.
Level 3 (leave immediately) and Level 2 (get set) evacuations are in place for the nearby area.
Evacuate now if you live between or on:
- Excelsior Road on the south
- Degray on the west
- Hangman Creek on the east
- Mullen Hill where it meets 195 on the north
Hatch Road and White Road are also closed to traffic.
Northbound highway 195 has a detour at Paradise Road. Southbound highway 195 has a detour in place at Cheney-Spokane.
Washington State Patrol said fire equipment is blocking the road. Air resources are on the scene.
You're asked to avoid the area.
Livestock can be brought to the Cheney Rodeo Grounds.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.