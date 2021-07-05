UPDATE JULY 5 AT 2:41 P.M.
WSP has authorized mobilization of state resources to help contain the fire.
They report 137 residences are threatened as well as infrastructure, crops and Interstate-90.
DNR reports the fire has grown to 75 acres.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 2:10 P.M.
Level three evacuation orders have been issued for residents of W Taylor, Thomas Mallon and Soda Roads.
If you live in the area, go now.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 1:32 P.M.
WSP reports the Andrus fire has grown to 40 acres.
There is a shelter being established at Spokane County Fairgrounds for residents with animals or livestock.
UPDATE JULY 5 AT 12:50 P.M.
Level 2 evacuations have been issued for residents of Mount Carmel Road and Chalet Road and anyone nearby Andrus Road.
If you live in these areas, get ready to evacuate.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 12:38 P.M.
WSP is saying the Andrus fire has grown to 20 acres, feeding on heavy timber in the area.
Around 25 residents are under level 1 evacuations, meaning they need to be aware of the fire.
Multiple air units are on the scene assisting.
Evacuations orders have been issued, no word on who is being evacuated at this point.
No injuries or structure lost has been reported.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 12:18 P.M.
The wildfire is on Andrus Road in Cheney and is covering 10 acres, according to DNR's website.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Heavy smoke is visible towards south Spokane County. KHQ has crews on the way.
This is a developing story.