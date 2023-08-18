MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Power lines have been taken down due to fallen trees from this fire.
There are many roads into Medical lake that are currently closed due to fire crews on scene fighting this fire.
The level 3 evacuation is set for the whole city of Medical Lake, east of Silver Lake, South of West Medical Lake Four Lake Road and West and North of I-90.
A level 2 evacuation is issued along I-90 to Hallett Road.
The fire has jumped Silver Lake and it is now on the east side of Silver Lake along South Silver Lake Road.
Updated on August 18 at 3:45 p.m.
All level 2 evacuations have been upgraded to level 3 as the fire has spread into the city of Medical Lake.
The level 3 evacuation extends all the way to the east of Silver Lake.
Washington State DNR estimates the fire to be 500-700 acres and moving fast with the 35 mph wind gusts.
If you live in Medical Lake or in these evacuation areas, a shelter is open at Cheney High School located at 460 N 6th Street.
Updated on August 18 3:15 p.m.
Washington Department of Natural Resources, Eric Keller, have stated that the fire has spread into Medical Lake.
They have also said that they guess there has been at least one structure that is either damaged or on fire.
A shelter is open at Cheney High School located at 460 N 6th Street.
Updated on August 18 at 2:54 p.m.
Fire crews on scene have estimated that the Gray fire has burned about 500 acres.
The level 3 evacuations (GO NOW!) have been issued for residents in the areas West to Gray Road, East to Silver Lake, South to Medical Lake Tyler Road, and North to the Medical Lake city limits and Fancher Road.
A evacuation shelter has been set up at Medical Lake High School located at 200 E Barker St.
Updated on August 18 at 2:04 p.m.
Crews on scene said that this fire is our of control and has burned about 500 acres.
Level 3 evacuations (Go Now!) have been issued for residents living west to Gray Road, East to Clear lake, South to Medical Lake Tyler Road, and North to Greengate Lane, and State Route 902 to Greengate Lane. This includes Medical Lake Waterfront Park to Fancher Road.
Emergency management has also issues a shelter in place for Lakeland Village, Eastern State Hospital, Martin Hall and Pine Lodge.
Updated on August 18 at 1:27 p.m.
Spokane County Fire crews have been called to a large brush fire on South Gray Road in Cheney.
The fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire which means that crews need assistance from other departments for a couple more pumpers and ladder truck.
Aircraft and dozers have been assigned to help firefighters on the ground establish a plan of attack.
This is breaking news, check back for updates as we learn receive more information.