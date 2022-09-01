CUSICK, Wash. - On Wednesday night, Aug. 31, a wildfire caused by lightning was reported in the Calispel Peak area of Colville National forest. Initially estimated to be 30 acres in size, the Boulder Mountain Fire has grown rapidly to approximately 3,000 acres as of Thursday evening.
Level 3 evacuations (GO NOW!) were issued by Pend Oreille County Emergency Management (POCEM) Thursday evening for residents in Cusick. The evacuations cover 16 square miles west of mile post 410 on SR-20 in an area primarily accessed through Tacoma Creek Rd.
Tacoma Creek Rd. is closed above California Rd.
The closed sections are:
- Section 34, Range 43
- Sections 3-10
- Sections 15-22
A map is available online for more detail. Updates from the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team can be found on their Facebook page.
Last updated: Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, 15 fires were reported across northeast Washington following lightning strikes in the region. Many of them were contained quickly thanks to quick response times, however two fires continue to burn and pose risk to the area.
