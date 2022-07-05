Level 3 evacuations issued in Grant County as crews respond to wildfire

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has put Level 3 evacuations in place near the Frenchman Coulee climbing area.
Right now, crews are responding to a wildfire in the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
