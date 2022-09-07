STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level 3 evacuations, meaning "go now," have been reduced to level 1, "be alert," for the Orin Rice Fire in Stevens County, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
DNR said the fire had burned 110 acres as of Wednesday morning, and it was 0% contained.
The level 1 evacuations remain in place east of Highway 25, south of Pleasant Valley Road, north of Orin Rice Road and west of Goddard Road.
Level 2 evacuations are in place for Scatter Gun Road. If you are in this area, you should be prepared to leave.
DNR said the fire is burning in timber and forest understory. More than 50 firefighters are responding to the fire, in 3 hand crews, 4 engines and 1 dozer.
There are no road closures in effect. Crews are set to work on containment lines today.
Updated: Sept. 7 at 11:00 a.m.
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS:
- People living in homes near 1750 Orin Rice Road and Day Road need to leave immediately.
- People living in homes on Pleasant Valley Road, north of Day Road.