DAVNEPORT, Wash. - Level 3, "leave now," evacuations remained in place Monday morning for the Seven Bays fire northwest of Davenport, according to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public information officer Guy Gifford.
The evacuations are in place north to Hume, west to Miles Creston, south to Reinbold and east to Highway 25.
Gifford said the fire was still estimated to be 700-800 acres, but there is low confidence in that number. Crew are working on a better estimate.
The fire was 90% trailed and 0% contained, burning through stubble and timber. Fire activity has been lower than Sunday. Gifford said 120 firefighters are set to respond to the fire today, including 15 engines and 3 dozers. A helicopter continued to respond to the fire, and more air resources may be deployed if necessary.
Highway 25 has reopened, but some side roads may close depending on fire activity.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Last Updated Sept. 5 at 8:45 a.m.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) reports a wildfire is burning north of Davenport between Miles Creston Road, Seven Bays, and Hawk Creek.
Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations have been issued to residents on Highway 25 from Mule Ranch Road to Reinbold Road, and residents should leave that area immediately.
Level 2 (Get Set) evacuations are now in place for residents along HWY 25 from Mule Ranch Rd. to Egypt Loop to the North, with the eastern boundary being the ends of Egypt Loop. Those in the area should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.
Aircrafts performing water drops, and LCSO asks the public to avoid the area from HWY 25 from Mule Ranch Rd. north to Hume Rd., west to Miles Creston Rd., as well as Lake Roosevelt.
HWY 25 is closed down at Porcupine Bay Rd. Traffic will be redirected back towards Davenport. Avoid the area.
Traffic is closed to thru traffic from Miles Creston Rd. to Mule Ranch Rd. Residents may leave, but entry is prohibited.
Last updated: Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
LCSO reported the Hawk Creek campgrounds had previously been evacuated already.
The fire is moving north at the moment. LCSO asks residents nearby to be aware of their surroundings and evacuate immediately if they feel unsafe.
The estimated size of the Seven Bays Fire is 500 acres per WildCAD, but an official size has not been released. The cause is not known.
Last updated: Sept. 4 at 5:45 p.m.
Crews are responding to a wildfire northwest of Davenport.
The fires is burning in the area of Miles Creston Road. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking that you stay away from the area while crews respond.
