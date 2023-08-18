ELK, Wash. — The fire now stands at 15 acres.
The fire has jumped North Jefferson Road per law enforcement in the area with structures being impacted. Air attack and fire bosses are arriving over the fire now.
Level 3 evacuations stand at east of North Darknell Road, north of East Oregon Road, South of the county line, and west of North Jefferson Road.
Last Updated August 18 at 5:57 p.m.
A large brush fire broke out near E Oregon Road and East Frideger Road in Elk around 4:15 p.m. today.
Spokane Fire District 4 have reported to this fire and have been fighting it. They have called in additional resources it help fight this fire.
There has been a level 3 evacuation for residents living east of North Darknell Road and Fridger Road to the County Line, north of East Oregon Road, South of the county line, and west of North Jefferson Road.
This is breaking news, check back for updates as we learn receive more information.