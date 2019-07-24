Update 3:52 pm
CHENEY, Wash. - Level two evacuations are now in place for residents living along South Cameron Road West of State Route 904.
Update 3:45 pm
CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters are now calling the fire burning along State Route 904, the Graham Fire.
Update 3:30 pm:
CHENEY, Wash. - The fire burning west of Cheney has grown to 40 acres in size.
Level 3 evacuations are in place for residents living west of Griffith Road and north of the railroad tracks. Level 3 evacuations are also in place for residents living east of south Ritchey Road and south of west Cameron Road.
Multiple fire agencies are at the scene including a helicopter and tanker dumping water.
Previous Coverage:
CHENEY, Wash. - State Route 904 is being closed from milepost 3.5 to milepost 6 due to the fire burning in the area.
The roadway is fully blocked and currently there is no estimated time for it to reopen.
Previous Coverage:
CHENEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Fire Department is notifying residents who live in the area of south Ritchey Road and west Cameron Road that there's an immediate threat due to a wildfire.
Greater Spokane Emergency Management says people who live south of Highway 904 and west of Griffith Road and north of the railroad tracks should leave immediately.
Level 3 evacuations are also in place for residents west of south Ritchey Road, north of the railroad tracks and 1/2 mile east of Griffith Road.
The fire is currently burning 10+ acres. Multiple agencies from across the county are assisting as well as the Department of Natural Resources and multiple aircraft.
Previous Coverage:
CHENEY, Wash. - A large brush/timber fire is currently burning just west of Cheney off Highway 904.
Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 8 are currently en-route to the area. Crews with Fire District 3 have already arrived.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.