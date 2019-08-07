UPDATE August 7, 7:45 AM: The Ferry County Sheriff's Office says a Level 3 evacuation notice is now in effect for residents in the area of Little Nine Mile Creek West to Whitestone lookout as well as for everyone south to the Columbia River. Residents under Level 3 evacuations are instructed to leave immediately.

The Williams Flats Fire is burning 18,000 acres on the Colville Reservation and is currently 25 percent contained.

Colville Tribes Emergency Services says the fire moved east overnight and could reach the Nine Mile-Hellgate Road Wednesday, possibly blocking the only evacuation route of the area for homes notified to be prepared Tuesday.

CTES described the evacuation zone in further detail: From the intersection of Little Nine Mile Creek with the Nine Mile-Hellgate Road, draw a straight line west to the Whitestone Lookout. All areas south of that line are now at a Level 3 Evacuation level—-”Leave Now”. All residents of the area are advised that for their own safety, they need to leave now.

Evacuees are instructed to go to the Inchelium Community Center and check in. Shelters and places to stay overnight can be arranged there.

UPDATE August 6, 10:10 PM:

The Williams Flats fire burning on the Colville Reservation has grown to 18,000-acres. The fire is now 25% contained.

Crews from the Washington Department of Natural Resources are working overnight to reestablish anchor points for fire lines on the northeast flank of the fire.

The fire has continued to burn over Whitestone Ridge on the southeast flank.

Crews on the west flank have held the fire at Nine Mile Road, securing portions of the line.

The challenges firefighters are facing include high temperatures; active fire behavior; reduced visibility; steep, rock terrain and wildlife dangers, including snakes and bears.

