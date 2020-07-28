Douglas County Fire

 DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash - A wildfire is burning in Douglas County, east of Waterville, on Highway 2 near milepost 151. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a level 3 evacuation order has been issued for 1275 Road 2 NW. 

Several roads have been closed because of the fire: 

  • Road 2 NW from Highway 2 to Road L NW
  • Road 3 NW from Road O to Road L NW

The Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area if possible. 

Stay with KHQ for more updates on this breaking news 

Tags