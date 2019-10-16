SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is making the public aware of the move/release of a Level III Sex Offender in the Spokane area.
Shawn Botner, 47, will be living in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St. in Spokane. He was previously convicted of indecent liberties in 1988, unlawful imprisonment in 1991 and attempted rape in August of 1992.
Spokane Police say Botner will live at the Lincoln House after being released from McNeill Island, and that he has a violent history of sexual assault and predatory behavior.
SPD said in addition to his previous convictions, Botner was found to be in violation of his community custody agreement when SPD found him to be stalking a woman working at a local business and discovered he was in the Gonzaga area on the Centennial Trail engaging in predatory behavior. Police found him to be in possession of a bag containing women’s clothing, sex toys, pornography, and a notebook containing hand written notes detailing plans for a rape and murder.
SPD provided details on his rape conviction in 1992, saying he stalked and attacked a female student and choked her with an electric cord before dragging her into a restroom.
The Sheriff's Office released the information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.
The sheriff's office says Botner has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts and he is not wanted by law enforcement. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but to make sure the public is well informed.
Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court-ordered restrictions exist, offenders are constitutionally free to live wherever they choose.
Residents can sign up for alerts when registered sex offenders move into certain areas at OffenderWatch.
