SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff's Office are making the public aware of a Level-III sex offender with a violent predator status being released in the Spokane area.
Travis Fields, 42, will be living at the Lincoln House on the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St. in Spokane. He was previously convicted of third-degree rape of a child and second-degree child molestation.
Police say Fields was released on a less restriction alternative from McNeill Island in August of 2019 and he still has his sexually violent offender status. The victims of his sex crimes were girls age 7 and age 15.
Fields will be under DOC supervision. He is registered with the SCSO.
The Sheriff's Office released the information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.
Police say Fields has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts and he is not wanted by law enforcement. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but to make sure the public is well informed.
Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court-ordered restrictions exist, offenders are constitutionally free to live wherever they choose.
Residents can sign up for alerts when registered sex offenders move into certain areas at OffenderWatch.
