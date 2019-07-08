The Grant County Sheriff's Office is making the public aware that a Level 3 Sex Offender will be living on the 1200 block of Road M-Southwest in Royal City.
The GCSO says Ernesto Leyva is currently not wanted for any crime, has served the sentence imposed on him by the court, and has advised the GCSO where he will be living.
The GCSO releases sex offender information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550 which authorizes law enforcement to release information to the public regarding sex offenders when the agency determines that disclosure of information is relevant and necessary to protect the public and to counteract the danger created by the particular offender.
According to iFiber One News, Leyva had four sex crime convictions prior to him turning 18. He had two indecent exposure incidents when he was 14, and later molested two girls at his church within the same year. While sentenced under a special sex offender sentence and staying with a family during the community treatment portion of it, iFiber One says he raped the family's 16-year-old daughter.
iFiberOne says when he was 18, prosecutors petitioned to commit Leyva as a "sexually-violent predator." A prosecution expert witness stated Leyva suffered from a disorder which made him sexually aroused by people who didn't consent to his advances, and an appeals court later ruled he could be put into a mental institution.
More from GCSO:
The Grant County Sheriff's Office has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Currently in Washington State, there is no law or statute regarding where sex offenders may or may not reside; unless court-ordered restrictions exist, the offender is constitutionally free to live wherever they choose."
If a sex offender is on active probation through the Washington State Department of Corrections, they can have restrictions on where they live and where they can go (such as parks, malls, etc.) and who they can have contact with, i.e. minors; however those restrictions are lifted once the sex offender has completed his community custody.
Sex offenders have always lived in our communities. Prior to the passage of the Community Protection Act of 1990 (which mandates sex offender registration) law enforcement officials did not know where offenders were living. Citizens should refrain from threatening, intimidating, or harassing registered sex offenders. Such abuse could potentially end law enforcement's ability to notify the community. Persons who engage in this behavior not only threaten take away this tool, but could face criminal charges based on their actions and intent.
If you have a question about registered sex offenders living in Grant County, please contact Deputy Greg Hutchison, ghutchison@grantcountywa.gov, 509-766-3191 ext. 2312.