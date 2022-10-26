Electrical smoke at Lewis and Clark high school causes evacuation

SPOKANE, Wash. - The scene is now cleared, students are going back into school.

Last updated: Oct. 26 at 8:55 a.m.

Right now, Lewis and Clark high school has evacuated due to an electrical odor and smoke coming from the east end of the schools basement. 

According to the battalion chief on scene, fire crews were able to get it under control. Crews are doing one final walkthrough before school continues for the rest of the day.

The cause is currently under investigation. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes  available. Check back for updates. 

