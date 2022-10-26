SPOKANE, Wash. - The scene is now cleared, students are going back into school.
The school has been cleared and students are being lead back into Lewis and Clark HS: pic.twitter.com/SyoTioPwHd— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) October 26, 2022
Last updated: Oct. 26 at 8:55 a.m.
Right now, Lewis and Clark high school has evacuated due to an electrical odor and smoke coming from the east end of the schools basement.
According to the battalion chief on scene, fire crews were able to get it under control. Crews are doing one final walkthrough before school continues for the rest of the day.
The school has been cleared and students are being lead back into Lewis and Clark HS: pic.twitter.com/SyoTioPwHd— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) October 26, 2022
The cause is currently under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.