SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Lewis and Clark High School student Ryan Lee will avoid further jail time after receiving his sentence for a harassment charge.
On Thursday, October 24, a judge imposed a 364 day sentence for the harassment charge. With credit for time served and the rest of his sentence suspended, Lee will remain free unless he violates his conditions.
As part of the plea deal, all other charges against Lee have been dropped.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Lewis and Clark High School student Ryan Lee has entered an Alford Plea of guilty to one count of harassment.
In the negotiated settlement, the recommendation for the plea is a 24-month deferred sentence.
An Alford plea means a defendant accepts ramifications of a guilty verdict without attesting to having committed the crime, according to the Legal Information Institute of Cornell Law School.
"This settlement is a slap in the face of my daughter and Lewis and Clark High School," the father of a victim said Thursday in court.
Lee's victim also addressed him in court saying, "This has impacted me every day for the last 17 months. I have no more sympathy. I have no remorse."
Lee has been arrested, bonded out of jail and then rearrested at least three times. In each case, he was accused of making online threats against the school and cyber stalking a young girl.
