Weather Alert

...SNOW RETURNS FRIDAY MORNING... .A WEATHER SYSTEM WILL SPREAD STEADY LIGHT SNOW ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON AND PORTIONS OF NORTH IDAHO FRIDAY MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON. SNOW MAY LINGER IN SOME AREAS FRIDAY EVENING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS UP TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, FAIRFIELD, COLVILLE, NORTHPORT, DEER PARK, CHEWELAH, NEWPORT, KETTLE FALLS, SPRINGDALE- HUNTERS ROAD, ORIN-RICE ROAD, AND FLOWERY TRAIL ROAD. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...EXPECT WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS WITH POSSIBLE IMPACT TO THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&