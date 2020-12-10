2020 has been tough enough on high schoolers, but one Lewis and Clark student is now at risk for not having a senior picture in the year book.
"Racist, white supremacist, boot licker," these are just a few of the names senior Sierra Athos has been called over her senior pictures.
She says she's just expressing her love and passion for our country, but that's not what they see.
Her first picture was denied, so she submitted a different one instead, draped in the American flag.
Sierra says that picture was also denied for use of props.
She says plenty of her classmates have taken photos with props, and never got the reactions she did.
"I have been notified by other people that their yearbook picture has been accepted and they have props in the background, so this makes me think its more than about props," added Athos.
Lewis and Clark's principal, Marybeth Smith, released a statement saying in part,
"We do not and have not banned the American flag from inclusion in photos. In the past we have celebrated students who have enlisted in the military by using senior photos highlighting their branch of service - student in uniform and US flag displayed behind them. It's been an honor to portray our seniors in this way. We have rejected a photo this year in which our American flag was displayed in a way not sanctioned by Title Four, US Code, Chapter One."
So what does Title Four, US code, Chapter One say?
"The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery."
Sierra says she just wants submissions to be treated equally.
"I want the rule to be enforced equally, I would like more to be done and I would hope to have my picture in it but if not that's fine, I don't want to submit another one because I don't want to back down, I want to stand up for what I think is right," she said.
She says despite all this school drama, she's keeping her head up.
"I try to look at it with some humor, I guess this wouldn't have been the full 2020 experience if I didn't get my senior picture taken away from me too," added the high school senior.
After graduating in the spring, Sierra hopes to join the police academy and become a police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.