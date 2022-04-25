Santiago wishes cameras were installed, or for patrolling of the parking garages to protect students' vehicles. She wants something to be done…

SPOKANE, Wash. - Lewis and Clark High School students say they've had their cars broken into while they were at school, with at least 15 students victimized so far.

"A lot of this happens in the daylight. It happened to me while I was in school," says Leilani Santiago, a Junior at LC and one of the students coming forward. "But also, [it happens] at night when cheerleaders are at games, or this weekend when we had our musical."

Santiago says her car was broken into on March 8. And while her window was shattered, the culprit only took a pair of sunglasses.

"It seems ridiculous," she laments. "I don't understand."

Santiago claims she was lucky. She's been speaking with other students who have had backpacks with laptops inside stolen, a far pricier loss.

Walking around the parking lot, the damage that's been done is clearly evident.

"You can walk around anywhere and see glass shards, which is dangerous, but also shows so many examples how this is happening but nothing is being done," says Santiago.

Santiago wishes cameras were installed, or for patrolling of the parking garages to protect students' vehicles. She wants something to be done to ensure the safety of student property while they're at school.

KHQ reached out to Spokane Public Schools to ask what could be done and was told, " SPS leases the lot from WSDOT. We partner with Diamond Parking to monitor use by only those who are authorized to park in the lot."

