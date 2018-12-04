Lewis and Clark High School parents were notified after a student threw out live ammunition in the trash during lunch on Tuesday, school officials tell KHQ.
District Spokesman Brian Coddington said a student went on a hunting trip over the weekend and left the ammunition in their backpack. He said another student then saw the disposed ammunition in the trash and proceeded to post it to social media. Staff became aware of the incident after seeing the post on social media.
Coddington said they spoke to the student who disposed of the ammunition into the trash. However he had no further details.