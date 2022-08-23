OROFINO, Idaho - A pilot program administered partially by Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to help inmates at the Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino (ICIO) earn college credits and degrees held its first day of classes Aug. 23.
The program falls under the U.S. Department of Education's Second Chance Pell Experiment. LCSC president Cynthia Pemberton and other school administrators were on hand to celebrate the occasion.
“An LC State education empowers individuals to do more and be more no matter what your background is,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said. “We’re very proud of this partnership and excited to see the positive impact these efforts will make on both individuals and Idaho. I thank all those who have played a role in bringing this innovative program to fruition.”
About 25 ICIO inmates took part in the first classes along with four LCSC faculty members. The classes and instructors include Math 123 by professor Ken Wareham, Business 101 by instructor John Kirschman, Political Science 101 by professor Leif Hoffmann and English 101 by instructor Lisa Goodrich.
LCSC was among 73 colleges and universities invited to participate in the third round of the Second Chance Pell Experiment, an initiative first launched in 2015 to expand access to Federal Pell Grants for inmates to allow them to participate in postsecondary education programs.
LCSC and the University of Idaho (UI) are collaboratively administering the project with ICIO, with UI’s portion of the program strictly online.
Since its inception, individuals have earned more than 7,000 credentials, certificates and degrees through the Second Chance Pell Experiment.