LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State College has seen an increase of students enrolled this fall, even as the COVID pandemic continues to impact the state.
Overall enrollment grew by 2.88% and full-time enrollment grew by 0.26%.
According to Lewis-Clark State College administrators, the increase of enrollment can be attributed to the surge of students choosing Lewis-Clark State because of its dual-credit enrollment program, which allows high school students to take classes at the college as well. The enrollment increased this fall in this specific program by 24%.
Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton said the increase is uplifting.
“We are excited that even in these times of unprecedented challenges, students are trusting Lewis-Clark State College to deliver a quality education experience that keeps them moving toward their goals,” Pemberton said. “While most of the enrollment increase is in dual credit and doesn’t have a significant impact on our financial challenges, it is encouraging to see that more and more students know who we are and recognize that our programs are exceptional, our service is second-to-none, and our care for each individual student is real.”
