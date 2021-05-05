LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) is set to hold three outdoor graduation ceremonies on May 14.
The ceremonies will be at Harris Field. The 2021 graduating class is made up of 746 students receiving over 850 degrees.
LCSC said the ceremony is being broken up into three separate events to limit gathering sizes.
Around 500 graduates are expected to take part in the ceremonies, including 56 graduates who had to graduate virtually in 2020.
The ceremony schedule is as follows:
- Career & Technical Education (Technical & Industrial and Business Technology & Service Divisions) - 9 a.m.
- Liberal Arts & Sciences (Natural Sciences & Mathematics, Humanities, Movement & Sport Sciences - Noon
- Professional Studies (Business, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Teacher Education Divisions) - 3 p.m.
Graduates have been provided tickets for a maximum of four guests each. Guests will be required to wear facemasks and comply with social distancing guidelines.
While the 2021 graduation ceremonies are not open to the public, they can be streamed live here.
More details regarding the ceremonies are available at www.lcsc.edu/graduation.