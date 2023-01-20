SPOKANE, Wash. - Two days after the Spokane School District approved spending more than $300,000 for new security cameras, some students said they are thankful for the protection.
The district said 32 new cameras will be placed at four different parking lots underneath I-90 in front of Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane.
Nonstop Local spoke with one student who said he had something scary happen to him after hours in one of the lots.
"There was a person that just came walking through," said Jack Keeler, a junior at Lewis and Clark high school. "They started yelling and stuff. It was just me and my friend down there and they started screaming their head off. We just left."
Keeler said that night, he feared for his safety.
"I thought they were going to come back and do something to us," said Keeler. "I was scared."
Another student said parking in those lots can be stressful because of the history of break-ins; even during the day.
"It's stressful thinking about your car being broken into," said Grant Adams, another student at Lewis and Clark high school. "Just lock your car and hope that it doesn't happen to you."
The Spokane Police Department said this area has had a 'substantial' number of break-ins over the last two years. They encourage anyone having problems with property damage to get more security cameras to prevent crimes.
Knowing that the school is adding these cameras for their safety, students are thankful.
"It makes me feel a lot better," said Adams. "I think it should do a good job of keeping people from breaking in. I think it's a great step in the right direction."
"I don't want my car to be broken into," said Joshua Dalke, another student at Lewis and Clark. "It'll feel nice to have some safety."