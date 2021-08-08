LEWISTON, Idaho - A fire at a Lewiston apartment building left one dead and sent several others to the hospital.
The fire started around 2 p.m. on 5th St. and quickly spread due to windy conditions.
Crews extended ladders to the second floor where two residents were trapped. They were rescued and sent to the hospital where they received treatment and were let go.
Another person was found deceased in a separate apartment. Information is not being released about them yet.
It took about 30 minutes for crews to get a handle on the fire.
Two cats were also rescued from the second floor. Animal control is taking care of them.