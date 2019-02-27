LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston has officially recorded its snowiest month of February.
The National Weather Service says Lewiston picked up at least five inches of snow Wednesday, bringing the February snowfall total to 29.5". That eclipses the record of 27.2" set back in 1916, and the NWS says more snow is in the forecast.
#lewiston has picked up 5.2" of #snow so far today. This increases their February snowfall total to 29.5" and breaks the previous snowiest February snowfall record of 27.2" back in 1916, and more snow is in the forecast. What a month of February! #idwx— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 27, 2019
The snow storm has led to a number of cars sliding off roads, and Lewiston Police have also reported seeing cars unable to make it up steep routes. City officials are requesting citizens to stay home and off the roads if you can.
Lewiston School District announced early dismissals amidst the wintery conditions, with high schools being dismissed at 12:30 p.m., junior high schools getting out at 1:15 p.m. and elementary schools being released at 2 p.m.
The City also reported the following road closures:
- Gun Club Road (TBD)
- Vineyard Avenue (CLOSED)
- Nez Perce Drive Extension (CLOSED)
- 5th Street, from Main Street to 1st Avenue (CLOSED)
- 10th Street, from 7th Avenue to Miller Street (CLOSED)
- 11th Avenue, from Snake River Avenue to Prospect Avenue (CLOSED)
A weather spotter for NWS was scheduled to talk Wednesday evening in Lewiston, but the event was rescheduled.