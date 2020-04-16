LEWISTON, Idaho - A Lewiston man was arrested for robbery in the Lapwai area after he reportedly pulling a gun on a convenience store clerk and failing to stop for police.
According to the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to the Liberty Mart at 606 Thain Road early Thursday morning. An employee called 911 saying a man had come into the business and threatened to shoot them. The employee claimed the man pulled a gun from his jacket pocket and said "give me everything in the register."
The Nez Perce Tribal Police found the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Cheyenne Swift, approximately 20 minutes later. Swift reportedly failed to yield to Nez Perce Tribal officers as they were trying to stop him.
Swift eventually stopped on McAtty Road and was detained along with a female passenger.
The Liberty Mart employee was able to give a description of the suspect and their vehicle and said he'd given the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect, who was later identified to be Swift, had also taken an alcoholic beverage from the store as he was leaving.
Swift was taken and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail for robbery. The female passenger was released from the scene.
Lewiston Police detectives are doing a follow up into this investigation and are asking any witnesses please contact the Lewiston Police Department at (208)746-0171.
