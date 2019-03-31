LEWISTON, Idaho - A Lewiston man was arrested for felony eluding and driving under the influence.
Justin Carlson, 26, was arrested Saturday night after fleeing from Washington State Patrol and an Asotin County Sheriff's deputy.
According to the Lewiston Police Department, the pursuit started in Asotin County when the deputy and a WSP trooper tried to stop the car for suspected DUI.
Carlson failed to stop and speeds reached upward of 100 mph while the chase went through Washington.
The pursuit continued into Lewiston where Carlson eventually stopped in the 500 block of Warner Avenue and he was detained.
No injuries or property damage was reported during the chase.
Carlson was taken to the Nez Perce County Jail, but will also face charges in Asotin County from the incident.