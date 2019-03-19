A Lewiston man has been arrested for multiple felony sex offense charges after engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl and sending nude photos of her to her mother after she requested him to stay away from her.
Monday, Lewiston Police Detectives arrested 28-year-old Tracey Neil Mendenhall on three felony charges in connection to an ongoing sex offense investigation.
The investigation began after the mother of a 16-year-old girl reported sending Mendenhall a message requesting him to stay away from her daughter. He responded by sending her nude photos of the 16-year-old daughter.
The mother reported the incident to LPD, and following further investigation it was learned that Mendenhall was involved in a sexual relationship with the daughter prior to her 16th birthday and had continued up until the mother messaging Mendenhall.
He was located at a Lewiston residence and was taken into the Nez Perce County Jail on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, lewd contact with a minor under 16 years of age, and sexual battery of a minor 16-17 years of age.