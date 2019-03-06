Lewiston man arrested on several counts of distribution of child pornography

LEWISTON, Idaho - A Lewiston man has been arrested on several counts of distribution of child pornography.
According to the Lewiston Police Department, detectives arrested 31-year-old Scott Martin after serving a search warrant in the 600 block of Southway Avenue.
Detectives had received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a resident at that location had uploaded several images of child pornography to the internet.
Multiple computers and hard drives were collected from the home and are being processed as evidence.
Martin was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on 13 counts of distribution of child pornography.