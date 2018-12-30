LEWISTON, Idaho - A Lewiston man is in the hospital after a single-car crash Sunday morning.
According to the Lewiston Police Department, officers and medics arrived at the intersection of 16th Avenue and 12th Street and found a 2005 Ford Mustang in the yard of a home.
The driver, 27-year-old Joshua Estes, was found inside the car. Estes was taken to Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.
Police say there were no passengers in the Mustang.
Investigators determined the Mustang had been traveling eastbound on 16th Avenue when it crossed over the turn lane and the westbound lane before leaving the roadway.
The car began skidding and hit a tree before coming to a stop.
According to police, Estes was not wearing a seat belt.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department Major Collision Investigation Team at (208)746-0171.