LEWISTON, Idaho - A 31-year-old Lewiston man was sentenced to six years in prison for unlawful possession of a gun.
According to the Idaho Department of Justice, Bren Allen Goodnight was approached by Lewiston Police in March of 2019 outside a grocery store.
Police had probable cause to believe Goodnight had drugs in his car. Police found a handgun inside his car during the search.
According to the Idaho Department of Justice, Goodnight could not legally possess a firearm because he had a previous felony conviction.
Goodnight will serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
