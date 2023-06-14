LEWISTON, Idaho — Following the widespread flooding that struck Lewiston on Friday, June 9, Mayor Daniel Johnson declared a local disaster emergency.
The flash flood was described by the mayor's office as a deluge of rain that exceeded half an inch in only ten minutes. As a result, roads and public infrastructure were substantially damaged. Debris flooded roadways and drainage systems.
Residential, commercial, and public properties have suffered critical damage or have been completely destroyed. The city plans to take swift action to mitigate further losses.