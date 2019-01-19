LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police continue to investigate after an altercation in a bar parking lot resulted in an officer striking his head on the pavement.

On Saturday morning around 2 a.m. police responded to a citizen's dispute at Canters Inn. The first arriving officer observed a group of about ten people engaged in an altercation in the bar parking lot.

The officer attempted to remove the primary aggressor, identified as 22-year-old Lewiston resident, Kade Mago. Mago refused to comply and began to physically attack the officer.

During the attack, Mago tackled the officer to the ground resulting in the officer striking his head on the pavement. 22-year-old Lewiston resident Jai Cee Patterson began to attack the officer while both Mago and the officer were on the ground by punching him in the face.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined the original dispute involved Patterson attacking a 47-year-old Clarkston woman inside the bar, leaving her with a fractured nose and injury to her right eye.

Patterson and Mago were both arrested for felony Battery on an Officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of Disturbing the Peace and Obstructing Law Enforcement.

The officer who was hurt was treated on scene by Lewiston Medics and was able to return to duty following the incident.

The Lewiston Police Department is asking for anyone involved or who may have witnessed either incident to contact supervisor Mike Shore at the Lewiston Police Department.