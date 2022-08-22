LEWISTON, Idaho - Upcoming maintenance work on water lines in the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) could cause discolored water and low water pressure.
LOID said they will conduct maintenance on Grelle Avenue from 11th Street to 15th Street starting the night of Aug. 23 and continuing through the morning of Aug. 24. Water pressure will be reduced during this time.
The work may also cause discoloring in tap water. LOID said the water will still be safe to drink, and the discoloring is due to fine particles that have accumulated in the transmission lines.
If you experience discolored water, they recommended you run cold water in the tub or the kitchen sink for 10-15 minutes.
If the water does not clear, you should wait between 30-60 minutes and repeat flushing your lines.
Customers can call the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District at (208) 746-8235 for more information.