LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston police arrested a 54-year-old Las Vegas woman for attempted murder after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home on Thursday.

According to a release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), nursing staff at the home interrupted Sandra McCarty while she was on top of a patient with her hands over his mouth.

McCarty left the home before police arrived, but LPD officers were able to track her down and bring her in to the police station for questioning. She was eventually arrested taken to the Nez Perce County Jail on one count of attempted first-degree murder.

LPD is continuing to investigate the case. If you have relevant information, you are asked to call Detective Joe Stormes at (208) 746-0171.

