LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police are investigating a suspected homicide late Sunday night involving a man allegedly killing his father.
According to LPD, a 911 caller reported 59-year-old Mark Lee Hopson of Lewiston, killed his father.
Police arrived on scene at the 200 block of Prospect Ave. within minutes, saying they could see the suspect through the front door near the victim.
Officers confirmed the victim was deceased and then confronted Hopson, though he did not comply and fled to the back of the residence. Hopson was found hiding in bushes behind the residence and was taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge.
This investigation is active and if anyone has any information, they are asked to contact LPD.
LPD was assisted by Idaho State Police and the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office.
