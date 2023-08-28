LEWISTON, Idaho — A Lewiston Police Department captain who was among four people accused of exposing themselves in the view of minors at a hotel in Coeur d'Alene has been placed on administrative leave.
Captain Richard Fuentes, 49, and three others were arrested on Aug. 19. The four swam naked in a pool at the Quality Inn and refused to put clothes on when asked, according to court documents.
Court documents detail testimony from a 14-year-old girl who said she saw two of them having sex.
A release shared by a city spokesperson on Monday said Lewiston Police Department Chief Jason Kuzik recommended Fuentes be placed on leave after reviewing information on the case.
"My expectation for each member of the Lewiston Police Department is to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the standards and expectations of the department on and off duty,” Kuzik said.
Mayor Daniel Johnson approved the administrative leave.