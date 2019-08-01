LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 91-year-old man.
William Braker was last seen at his home in the 1300 block of 11th Avenue in Lewiston around 1:15 pm Thursday, August 1.
Hi is 6'1" tall, 160 pounds with white hair and blue eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap or gray stocking cap. He also uses a cane to walk.
Anyone with information regarding Braker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at (208)746-0171.