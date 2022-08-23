Lewiston Police Department to increase emphasis patrols in school zones logo
Lewiston Police Department
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) will increase emphasis patrols in school zones as the new school year begins. 
 
In a post to Facebook, LPD said the speed limit is 20 mph when the yellow lights are flashing. In some districts, the speed limit is 20 mph Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., as designated by posted school zone signs. 
 
Speeding in a school zone carries a fine of $156.50.
 
LPD reminded drivers to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, obey the direction of the crossing guards and be extra aware of students walking to and from school.
 
LPD also reminded drivers that passing a school bus that is loading or unloading children is a misdemeanor offense. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!