LEWISTON, Idaho -- Lewiston Police are looking for any information and videos regarding a suspicious death investigation.
While the police department did not provide any information on the death in question, they say they are looking for information and videos during two different time frames and locations.
Location 1:
- Police are looking for any information on Wednesday, September 29 around 10:00pm until Thursday, September 30th around 4:00am in the location of 1800 12th Avenue in Lewiston.
Location 2:
- The time frame is Friday October 1, around midnight until 4:00am in the location of 2900 Nez Perce Grade in Lewiston. This would include 10th Street, Juniper Drive, 21st Street, Lapwai Road, Lindsay Creek Road, and the East Main Street area.
Police say they are hoping to find ANY video community members might have in those areas during that time to assist in the investigation. They ask that community members do not dismiss any video during this time frame.
Police also add that they are specifically looking for a 2010 silver Dodge Nitro, a dark-colored early 2000-2005 Subaru wagon, and a 2007 silver GMC Sierra crew cab pickup.