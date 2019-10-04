Thursday evening, Lewiston Police responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a house on the intersection of 16th Avenue and 15th Street.
According to Lewiston Police, 75-year-old Robert Bayless was driving eastbound on the 1400 block of 16th Avenue when he drove through a wooden fence and yard before crossing 15th Street into the house.
Bayless was transported to the hospital and no other injuries were reported.
Any witnesses of the collision are asked to contact Sgt Craig Roberts of the Major Collision Investigation Team at the Lewiston Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.