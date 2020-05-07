LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Isaac Blount.
Blount left his residence in the 1600 block of Birch Avenue and was last seen near the new Gun Club extension road at approximately 11:15 a.m on Thursday.
Blount is said to have the mentality of a 3-year-old. He was last seen wearing a shirt and athletic shorts with knee-high socks. He is approximately 5'11", 150 lbs. with brown hair and a close-shaven beard.
If you know where Blount is, you are asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at (208)746-0171
