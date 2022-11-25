LEWISTON, Idaho - Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted child abduction incident on Friday.
Lewiston Police Department (LPD) says an unknown male tried to kidnap a girl outside the Community Center on Main St., but she was able to get away. She's safe with her family at this time.
The suspect was last seen walking south away from the Community Center. He's described as a man approximately 6-feet tall with an average build. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray beanie, tight black jogger-type pants, and black shoes with white laces.
Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Erickson at 208-746-0171.